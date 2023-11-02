Bobby Deol confirms starring in Aryan Khan's 'Stardom'; cast revealed

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Bobby Deol confirms starring in Aryan Khan's 'Stardom'; cast revealed

By Aikantik Bag 04:57 pm Nov 02, 202304:57 pm

'Stardom' will mark Aryan Khan's debut project

The Deol brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a comeback on Karan Johar's cult talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Amid spilling many beans, Bobby confirmed that he is starring in Aryan Khan's debut series titled Stardom. Bobby discussed his strong connection with Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and expressed, "First I did Class of '83, now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff."

2/3

Aryan Khan's 'Stardom': A glimpse into the film industry

Stardom, Aryan Khan's first venture as a director, is a six-episode series based on the Hindi film industry. Interestingly, the series is set to have a star-studded cast headlined by Lakshya Lalwani of Kill fame. Among other biggies, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh are set to have significant cameos.

3/3

Bobby's upcoming projects

With the advent of OTT, viewers have seen a reinvented Bobby. Apart from Stardom, he will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandana. His first glimpse has been quite menacing. The actor has diversified into other industries too. He will be seen in the Tamil film Kanguva and the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.