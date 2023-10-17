Indian titles that showcased LGBTQIA+ protests

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

From Sushmita Sen to Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, many actors have essayed LGBTQIA+ characters onscreen

Bollywood has always had a knack for making films that revolve around historic judgments or protests. Over the years, it has also made numerous films on the LGBTQIA+ community. While the Supreme Court refused to give equal marriage rights to the community in its same-sex marriage verdict on Tuesday, we take a look at films that revolved around the community's protests over their rights.

'Taali'

Starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role, Taali is a JioCinema web series that maps the real-life journey of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. The series, created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik Nishandar, does not only revolve around Sawant's self-discovery but also the 2014 historic verdict of the Apex Court recognizing transgender as the third gender, marking a major victory for the community.

'Badhaai Do'

Featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as homosexual individuals who decide to marry each other for their family's sakes, and continue to live their lives in the closet, Badhaai Do has an entire song, Hum Rang Hain, dedicated to a pride parade. It captures the essence of a pride parade, while also showcasing posters that read: "Legalize adoption for gays and lesbians."

'377 AbNormal'

It's based on true events when the SC scrapped Section 377 of the IPC. It revolves around the lives of five petitioners who challenged Section 377. It was released on ZEE5 in 2019, six months after SC's historic ruling which was passed on September 6, 2018. It starred Tanvi Azmi, Sid Makkar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Maanvi Gagroo, Kumud Mishra, and Shashank Arora.

'Aligarh'

One of the most iconic movies made on the LGBTQIA+ community in India is Hansal Mehta's 2015 film Aligarh, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rao in the leading roles. Based on the life of Aligarh Muslim University professor Ramchandra Siras, Aligarh shows how he was suspended for his sexuality. His case is taken up by a lawyer with the court ruling in his favor.

Poll Do you think these films rightly represented the LGBTQIA+ community?