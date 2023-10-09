'Star Vs Food Survival': Ranveer Brar's show's premiere details out

'Star Vs Food Survival' premieres on Monday

Star Vs Food Survival, a fresh and innovative culinary show, is set to premiere on Discovery and Discovery+ on Monday at 9:00pm IST. It offers viewers a blend of adventure, culinary expertise, and celebrity encounters in a breathtaking wilderness setting. The first episode will star Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, who will team up with host-chef Ranveer Brar to explore the great outdoors of Coorg, Karnataka.

EP01: BabAnna Mutton served for Shetty-Dutt

The upcoming show is a mixture of celebrity interviews amid an adventurous setup. The makers released a sneak peek of the first episode and it seems to be quite fun. The highlight of the event will be Brar cooking a special dish for the Shetty-Dutt duo and naming it BabAnna Mutton (since Dutt's nickname Baba and Shetty's nickname Anna). The celebrity chef will also cook a special coconut fish curry. More celebrities are set to grace this new show.

