#Thalapathy67TitleReveal: Vijay's next titled 'Bloody Sweet'

This week has been an exciting one for all the Vijay fans. After the official announcement of Thalapathy 67 on January 30, cast revelation came on Wednesday, and the makers of Vijay's next have finally announced the film's title - Bloody Sweet. The makers of the upcoming action-drama, announced the film's title along with a gripping teaser, giving a sneak peek into Vijay's character.

Bloody Sweet marks the second collaboration between Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, after 2021's film Master.

The makers created curiosity among the fans after they announced the film as Thalapathy 67, meaning Vijay's 67th film.

It's being speculated that Bloody Sweet will be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi producer SR Prabhu dropped a hint about it on social media.

Anirudh Ravichander's music adds drama to the teaser

The teaser begins with shots that show Vijay's back. As it moves forward, a convoy of cars is shown driving through mountains toward Vijay's house, while he's busy making a sword. He is shown in a vest with messy hair and a thick beard. Anirudh Ravichander has picked the rock flavor for the background score, adding the right amount of drama to the teaser.

'Bloody Sweet' to star an ensemble cast

Kanagaraj has lined up a stellar cast for Bloody Sweet comprising Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master (choreographer-turned-actor). The movie will be marking the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who too will be seen in a pivotal role. With the announcement of this ensemble cast, Kanagaraj's upcoming film appears to be a promising blockbuster.

Everything to know about 'Bloody Sweet'

While Ravichander has been roped in to helm the film's music, the action choreography will be done by Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani). Anbariv has previously worked with Vijay in Beast. Backed by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio, the filming for Bloody Sweet began recently. Though the official release date is not out yet, the project may have a Diwali release.