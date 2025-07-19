Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls out of Yorkshire deal: Details here

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has withdrawn from his County Championship deal with Yorkshire. The decision comes just a month after he had signed up for the English domestic season. The Chennai Super Kings captain was supposed to make his debut on Tuesday but has now opted out due to personal reasons. Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath confirmed the news and expressed disappointment at Gaikwad's absence.

Coach's reaction Here's what McGrath said "Unfortunately, Gaikwad's not coming now for personal reasons. We're not going to have him for Scarborough or for the rest of the season. So that's disappointing," McGrath said in a statement. He added he couldn't share any details about why Gaikwad pulled out but hoped everything was okay. The club is now looking for a possible replacement within a tight timeframe.

Anticipation Gaikwad's excitement when he signed with Yorkshire When he had signed with Yorkshire in June, Gaikwad had expressed his excitement. "I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire," he had said at the time.

Career update Gaikwad's First-Class numbers Gaikwad has been out of action since April 8 due to a fractured elbow while leading CSK in IPL 2025. He was named in the India A squad for an England tour but didn't play any matches against England Lions. Despite his impressive white-ball records, Gaikwad's First-Class cricket performance hasn't been great with an average of 41.77 after playing 38 matches.