Entertainment

American scribe calls SRK 'India's Tom Cruise,' upset fans react

American scribe calls SRK 'India's Tom Cruise,' upset fans react

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 03, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

US entertainment journalist called Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise'

There's no denying the fact that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is the most celebrated Indian celebrity. Hundreds of fans wait outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the superstar, indicating fan-frenzy transcending all boundaries. Recently, a tweet from an American journalist about the actor created a nationwide stir. The tweet described SRK as "India's Tom Cruise" which did not go well with admirers.

Why does this story matter?

SRK-led Pathaan is smashing box office records day after day, domestically and internationally.

A Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan has crossed the Rs. 700 crore mark globally, in less than 10 days of its release.

The movie celebrated the much-awaited comeback of SRK on silver screen after a sabbatical of four years.

Apart from cameos and special appearances, Khan last headlined a project in 2018.

'India's Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan…'

American journalist Scott Mendelson, who writes for the news portal The Wrap, was caught in the center of controversy, when he shared a link to an article he wrote, on Twitter along with the caption, "India's Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster Pathaan." The tweet has more than 189.5K views and several comments by enraged fans.

Twitter Post

'He is SRK, the one and only…'

The tweet went viral! The furious fans took to the comment section to show their disappointment in Mendelson's article and tweet. One of the fans commented, "He isn't Tom Cruise, he is Shah Rukh Khan, the one and only." Meanwhile, another comment read, "SRK is SRK. He isn't Indian Tom Cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films."

Earlier, Mendelson praised SRK starrer 'Pathaan'

Pathaan has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. The movie went on to break several box office records internationally and mostly received rave reviews from foreign media. Notably, The Wrap's Mendelson earlier tweeted about Pathaan. After watching the movie, the writer stated, "It's a terrific, gleefully over-the-top action melodrama that delivers everything anyone who follows Indian action movies could want. It's awesome."