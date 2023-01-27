Entertainment

Annu Kapoor health update: Veteran actor stable after hospitalization

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 27, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

Annu Kapoor was admitted to a New Delhi hospital on Thursday after he complained of chest congestion and pain

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday after complaining of chest pain. According to the hospital administration, his condition is said to be stable and he's presently under the supervision of doctors in the cardiology department of the hospital. Kapoor had reportedly experienced chest congestion on Thursday morning and later complained of chest pain.

The actor is 'stable and recovering'

Giving a health update on the 66-year-old actor on Thursday, the hospital administration said, "Eminent actor and singer Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today morning." "Kapoor was admitted for a chest problem. He is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering," read the statement by the hospital's chairman, Dr. Ajay Swaroop.

From seasoned actor to TV show host, radio jockey

With a career spanning over 40 years, Kapoor has donned many hats. From an actor to a filmmaker, popular television host, singer, and radio jockey, Kapoor has been a part of the entertainment world in more than one way. After making his debut in 1979 with Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar, Kapoor went on to act in more than 100 films and television shows, reportedly.

A look at Kapoor's profound acting career

In all these years of his career in showbiz, Kapoor has been a part of some superhit films. He gained popularity after his 1986 film Utsav which also bagged him his first Filmfare Award. Following this, he went on to work in many superhit movies including Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, and Jolly LLB 2.

Two-time National Award-winning actor

Kapoor has won several awards including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award, and two Indian Television Academy Awards. He was awarded the National Award for Best Children's Film for his 1994 directorial movie, Abhay, and then for Best Supporting Actor (Vicky Donor) in the year 2013. He won several other awards also for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.