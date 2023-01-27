Entertainment

Bobby Deol birthday special: 5 unmissable movies of the star

Bobby Deol birthday special: 5 unmissable movies of the star

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

Bollywood star Bobby Deol turned 54 today!

With his curly long hair, dimpled smile, and unforgettable dance moves, Bobby Deol has been living rent-free in millions of hearts since his first appearance in Dharam Veer in 1977 as a child actor. The Hindi movie star made his mark in his debut Barsaat in 1995. As the actor turned 54 today, let's have a look at some of his iconic movies.

'Barsaat' (1995)

Deol's debut movie Barsaat cannot be omitted from his best-movies list! This typical romance drama encircles the life of a naive young man, who falls in love with a rich city girl, but her father doesn't approve of the match and stops at nothing to split them apart. Notably, because of his outstanding performance, Deol received the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male.

'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' (1997)

Hands down! Rajiv Rai's Gupt is one of the best Hindi thrillers ever created! As the name suggests, the film is a suspense thriller and the plot twist is the highlight of the movie that will rattle your brain. The movie revolves around a whodunit murder mystery, wherein Deol is falsely accused. No wonder, Deol was widely praised for his performance in this movie!

'Soldier' (1998)

The first thing that comes to our mind when we talk about the movie Soldier is the song Soldier Soldier playing in the background and Deol walking against the backdrop of a sunset. Surreal! Helmed by Abbas Mustan, this movie was widely appreciated because of Deol and Preity Zinta's chemistry. The film had a separate fan base who enjoyed this typical Bollywood masala entertainer.

'Ajnabee' (2001)

Yes, we know that this film might not be the best among Deol's movies, but it is definitely a must-watch. Reason - you will enjoy the plot twists that happen at regular intervals, and would not stop even if the movie loses track of logic. Starring Deol, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the movie is also an Abbas-Mustan directorial.

'Class of '83' (2020)

Class of '83 swings between two extremes - the studied cynicism of a seasoned cop, and the feigned insouciance of cadets. The cops-and-gangster thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment delineates brooding Deol spearheading five foolhardy students as assassins. Inspired by Sayyed Hussain Zaidi's popular book, Class of 83' follows the story of a policeman's struggles, redemptions, and triumphs.