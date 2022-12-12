Entertainment

Rajinikanth birthday special: Upcoming, recent films of 'Thalaivar'

As Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday, take a look at his five upcoming and recent films

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Rajinikanth has earned the title of Thalaivar. He debuted in 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal, starring alongside Kamal Haasan. Over the years, he became of the most sought-after Indian actors. Not only has he impressed the audience with films but also with his dance prowess and stunts. On his 72nd birthday, here are his upcoming and recent films.

'Jailer'

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is an upcoming action comedy that stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Along with him, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer will also mark the Tamil debut of Shiva Kumar. Though not much is known about the actioner, Rajinikanth's first look will reportedly be out later today.

'Lal Salaam'

Helmed by Thalaivar's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the film will see Rajinikanth in a cameo role, reportedly. Lal Salaam is a part of the two-film deal that the South megastar signed with the makers of Darbar. The film's title was revealed in early November. It also brings back Rajinikanth's daughter in the chair of a director after a hiatus of seven years.

'Annaatthe'

Apart from Rajinikanth in the lead role, Annaatthe which was released in 2021 featured actors Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, and Meena, among others. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the Tamil actioner is a story about how a brother leaves no stone unturned in protecting his younger sister's life from a local mafia after she elopes with the love of her life.

'Darbar'

Starring a stunning line-up of actors including Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, and Nivetha Thomas, the 2020 film Darbar chronicled the life of Mumbai's police commissioner. The cop, who is on a mission to nab a drug peddler, lands up uncovering a deep-rooted secret of an international drug lord. The film's music was scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

'Petta'

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta featured an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Bobby Simha, and many others. The film, which was released in 2019, revolved around the life of Kaali, a hostel warden, who in pursuit of saving his best friend's son's life from the local thugs, lands up facing a buried truth from the past.