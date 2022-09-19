Entertainment

Tamil actor Deepa found dead in Chennai home; suicide suspected

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 19, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

A suicide note was also recovered from the 29-year-old actor's home.

In a piece of shocking news, Tamil actor Deepa was found dead at her residence in Chennai's Virugambakkam on Saturday. The 29-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house, where she was living alone for the past few days. Her demise came to light when one of her friends went to her home to check on her. Trigger Warning: Suicide.

Investigation To investigate further, a case has been filed

Her friend decided to visit as Deepa did not answer any of her family and friends' phone calls. Her body was recovered from her apartment and it has now been sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered to investigate further on the matter. Reportedly, she took the extreme decision after facing trouble in her romantic relationship.

Note A suicide note has been recovered from her residence

The cops also recovered a suicide note from her home believed to be written by Deepa. While no name has been mentioned in the note, it is stated in the note that she would love the person for the rest of her life. Believed to be deeply in love with the unrevealed person, Deepa allegedly could not cope with the issues they faced.

Reason Deepa was also allegedly under mental stress

Also called Powlen Jessica, Deepa is known for posting romantic messages on social media, though she has never revealed the name of her lover. According to reports, Deepa's friends informed police that she has been going through mental stress. As the issues in her relationship came at a time when she was under stress, she took the extreme decision, her friends alleged.

Information Deepa was last seen in 'Vaidhaa'

A budding Kollywood actor, Deepa has played minor roles in a few Tamil movies. She was last seen in the Tamil film Vaidhaa, which was released earlier this year. Apart from Vaidhaa, Deepa has also appeared in the acclaimed Tamil film Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin and starring Vishal in the lead role. Reportedly, she has many other films awaiting release.