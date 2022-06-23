Entertainment

Weekend OTT watchlist: Where to watch latest regional offerings?

Almost all OTT platforms have tons of new films and series for fans to watch. And when it comes to regional movies, a range of options are opening up every day. From Tamil film Nenjuku Needhi to Tollywood's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, take a look at all the latest regional films that are debuting on OTT platforms to add to your weekend watchlist.

#1 'Nenjuku Needhi'

Udhayanidhi Stalin's cop drama Nenjuku Needhi arrived on ZEE5 on Thursday. A remake of the Bollywood film Article 15, helmed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nenjuku Needhi has been directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. The film was released on May 20 and it co-stars Mayilsamy, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shivani Rajasekhar, Sayaji Shinde, Ilavarasan, and Bigg Boss-fame Aari Arujunan, to name a few.

#2 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata became available to all the subscribers of Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Earlier, it was available on the platform on a rental basis. National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh plays the co-lead role in the action drama while Vennela Kishore plays a supporting role. The Parasuram directorial hit the big screens on May 12.

#3 'Kuttavum Sikshayum'

Malayalam film Kuttavum Sikshayum starring Asif Ali in the lead role will be available on Netflix on Friday. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv Ravi, the film hit the theaters on June 3. It is based on a real-life jewelry heist that took place in Kerala's Kudamkuzhi. The investigative drama also has Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sharafudheen, and Senthil Krishna playing supporting roles.

#4 'Kathir'

Regional OTT platform aha Tamil will stream the Kollywood film Kathir on Friday. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Dhinesh Palanivel and it stars Venkatesh Appadurai, Santhosh Prathap, and Bhavya Trikha. Kathir hit the big screens on April 29 and opened to a positive response from fans and critics. Bankrolled by Dhuvaraga Studios, Kathir is a romantic comedy-drama.