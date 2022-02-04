Entertainment

Gopichand-led 'Pakka Commercial' arriving 8 days after 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 04, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

'Pakka Commercial' is touted as a comedy courtroom drama

Pakka Commercial, starring Telugu star Gopichand and Raashii Khanna, gets a release date. The legal action-comedy film, in which both the actors play lawyers, hits the big screens on May 20, eight days after Mahesh Babu-led Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases. Maruthi has directed Pakka Commercial, while UV Creations and Hyderabad-based Geetha Arts, owned by producer Allu Aravind, have bankrolled the film.

Along with the release date, Pakka Commercial team shared a new poster, too. It featured a dapper Gopichand in the avatar of a lawyer, singing his heart out. The setting looked like an inside of a court building. "Worldwide. We are coming on May 20th (* If the corona is kind) #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th," read Maruthi's tweet. The film was initially slated for an October release.

Twitter Post Here is the announcement

Promotion Makers shared trailer last November, title track on Wednesday

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also has Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed its music, while Karm Chawla has cranked the camera. The makers had released an engaging trailer of the film in November last year, which garnered over 4 million views in just 24 hours! They also dropped the film's title track on Wednesday.

Information What about the film's OTT release?

The 4.40-minute-long track has words penned by the late legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, while Bejoy and Hemachandra have done the vocals. As far as the film's OTT release is concerned, reports suggest that top Telugu streamer aha has bagged the rights. However, nothing has been made official on that front. If at all, Pakka Commercial might hit aha somewhere around July.

Updates Other upcoming projects of Khanna and Gopichand

Gopichand's last film Seetimaarr released in September, 2021 in theaters and on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. It did well. His next project is with director Santhosh Sriwass, which may hit the floors soon. On the other hand, Khanna's next is Thank You with Naga Chaitanya. She also has Tamil films Sardar with Karthi, Thiruchitrambalam with Dhanush, and Methavi in pipeline.