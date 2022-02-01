Entertainment

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': New release date, streaming details, and more

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 01, 2022, 03:20 pm 2 min read

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will not hit theaters on April 1. It will now get released on May 12, announced its makers on social media. Led by Mahesh Babu, the Telugu comedy drama is yet to complete its shooting schedule. This may be the reason behind the release postponement. Another probable factor can be Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which is eyeing an April 1 outing.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to hit theaters around Sankranti, but COVID-19 and the release of other big Telugu films like RRR and Radhe Shyam pushed the premiere date to April 1, targeting Ugadi.

Makers were almost certain to take their project out on that date, but they got delayed again due to production shenanigans.

Now, it would release nearly two months after RRR.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is slated to hit cinema halls on March 25, just days after Holi. Meanwhile, Koratala Siva's Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, has also vacated the April 1 slot, along with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Chiranjeevi starrer will now release on April 29. And, Bheemla Nayak may premiere on February 25 or April 1.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the team has reportedly commenced their shooting in Hyderabad sans Babu. He will join them on February 2. Further, the entire filming might get wrapped up by March. To keep viewers excited about the project in the meantime, makers plan to drop the film's first single on February 14. Given the date, it might be a romantic song.

Such is the hype around the film that even before its theatrical outing, there's a strong buzz around its OTT release. Earlier, reports suggested Disney+ Hotstar had bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights, but a recent update says the lucky streamer might be Amazon Prime Video. No official announcement has been made yet on this front. Apart from Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-stars Keerthy Suresh.