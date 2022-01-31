Entertainment

'RRR' gets new release date, to hit theaters around Holi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 31, 2022, 08:07 pm 2 min read

'RRR' has been directed by SS Rajamouli

After its January 7 grand premiere got postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR got a new release date on Monday. Its makers announced that the film will hit cinema halls on March 25, just days after Holi. Sharing the news, they wrote, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! (sic)" Earlier, makers of the film had targeted two dates, March 18 and April 28.

Context Why does the story matter?

Rajamouli's last directorial was the visual extravaganza called the Baahubali franchise, so this makes RRR a much-anticipated film.

Its cast is another factor why viewers are waiting for its theatrical outing.

Also, the team behind this period drama had spent Rs. 20cr for the glitzy promotional activities alone, all of which got wasted after release got delayed.

So, it's high time RRR comes out.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

As soon as this news surfaced, Acharya makers also changed their release date. The Chiranjeevi-led film was to hit theaters on April 1, but now it is slated to release on April 29. While announcing the same, they wrote, "After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29th....as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th."

Not just Acharya, even Bheemla Nayak may go for a date change. Earlier it had booked the February 25 slot, but now its team issued a statement saying that they will "have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theaters for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves!"

Information All you need to know about 'RRR'

Meanwhile, RRR is being headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, while Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn will be seen in cameo roles. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the high-budget period drama will also star Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. Ace artist MM Keeravani has composed its music and Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the script.