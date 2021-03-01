After announcing her production company 'Eternal Sunshine Productions,' Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Monday revealed the first project to be bankrolled by her. She has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for a movie titled Darlings. The movie also features actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew and is directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen. Here's more.

Statement Really excited to be a part of 'Darlings': Bhatt

Reportedly, the film revolves around a quirky mother-daughter duo facing unusual circumstances. "I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humor and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as a producer, that too in collaboration with my favorite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies," Bhatt said.

Video The announcement was accompanied with a warning

The teaser of Darlings carried a statutory warning. As the video started the words, "Auraton ka apmaan aapki sehat ke liye bahut haanikaarak ho sakta hai," flashed on the screen. Sharing the teaser, Khan wrote, "Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world...Caution is advisable. P.S: Yeh comedy thodi dark hai. (sic)"

Twitter Post This one is special, said Bhatt

Details SRK and Bhatt first came together for 'Dear Zindagi'

This isn't the first time that Bhatt and Khan have joined hands for a project. They had earlier come together for Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi and were loved by the audience. In the movie, Khan played the role of a psychiatrist, and Bhatt was seen as a budding cinematographer, struggling with mental health problems. It became one of the most successful movies of 2016.

Career Bhatt hoping to scale new heights with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'