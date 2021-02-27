Alia Bhatt is all set to lend her voice for a song in the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama stunned everyone with its teaser which was released on his birthday, February 24. "Alia is a really good singer, while Mr. Bhansali is a celebrated composer, so the duo decided to collaborate," a source told Pinkvilla. Here's more on this.

Teaser Teaser highlights Bhatt's quest for power

The teaser opens to Kamathipura's hustle and bustle, with Bhatt donning a white saree, gajra and a big red bindi. Bhatt's look justifies a brothel owner's getup pretty well. The movie tells her journey from being a red-light area "madam" to a politician. She refuses to be deterred by the dangers and voices the dialogue, "Kisi ke baap se nahi darne ka."

Details She will share the screen with Ajay Devgn

In the movie, Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn for the first time. Reports suggest that a huge set has been mounted in Mumbai's Film City for the shooting. He will reportedly wrap up his portions in 10-12 days. The much-awaited film is all set to be released on July 30 this year.

Details Praise for her performance has been pouring in

Notably, her performance as shown in the teaser has already received praise. From her beau Ranbir Kapoor's family to Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar, everyone is in awe of her screen presence. Johar tweeted, "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical....What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen!"

Upcoming movies Other projects of Bhatt lined up for release