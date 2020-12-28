Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi has landed in legal trouble, as a case against the actor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhansali Productions, has been filed by Gangubai's son, Babuji Rawji Shah. The case, also against Hussain Zaidi, author of Mafia Queens of Mumbai, claims that they have been portrayed wrongly and their privacy, liberty and self-respect have been hampered. Here's more.

In his objection, Shah marked out the second part, spanning from pages 50 to 69, of Zaidi's book that is allegedly defamatory in nature. According to The Print, the first hearing of the case was held last week. The case was filed a few days before that at Bombay Civil Court. In the hearing, the defendants have been asked to respond by January 7.

The 74-year-old, one of the adopted children of Gangubai, has asked for a permanent order to stop the printing and circulation of the book, deleting chapters that have wrongly represented his mother's life and halting the film's production. His lawyer, Narendra Dubey has revealed that they'll also file defamation case for the indecent representation of women and circulation of obscene and indecent material, soon.

With Bhansali at the helm, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura (Mumbai). This movie will mark Bhatt's first collaboration with the Khamoshi: The Musical director. They were earlier supposed to work on a project named Inshallah, with Salman Khan in the lead role, but it went off the shelves due to creative differences.

Amid the pandemic, this biographical crime film was one of the few ventures that resumed the shoot. Talking about the same, Bhatt said, "It's a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions...(sic)," stating that they're accepting the "new normal."

