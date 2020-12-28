The Lasso of Truth will be wielded again! Yes, Warner Bros. has announced the development of the third and final instalment of the Wonder Woman franchise with Patty Jenkins as the director. While the first Wonder Woman film released in 2017, its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, hit theaters this month and is streaming on HBO Max and running in halls around the world.

Announcement Toby Emmerich calls Gal and Patty 'our real-life Wonder Women'

Making the announcement, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich praised the big-screen performance of the Gal Gadot outing this weekend. "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal (Gadot) and Patty (Jenkins)," he said.

Performance The film generated thrice the viewing hours on HBO Max

Putting all speculations about the HBO Max-traditional theater tug of war to rest, the noted studio added that Wonder Woman 3 will have a theatrical release. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 garnered $16.7mn during the Christmas weekend from the US and Canadian cinema halls. On HBO Max, the film generated thrice the viewing hours on Friday, as compared to any other day on the platform.

Details 'Wonder Woman 1984' performed well in India as well

Meanwhile, Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer business, said the film "exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service." In India too, it has performed pretty well, at least enough to revive the trust of filmmakers on big screens. On Friday, which was Christmas, and Saturday, it kept the Rs. 2cr mark intact.

Details Gadot will be seen again in 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'