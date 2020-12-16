Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 07:29 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
There is already a lot of hype around Snyder Cut aka director Zack Snyder's version of superhero title Justice League.
The four-part series, to be released on HBO Max in 2021, now has another reason for adult fans to thank for.
Snyder says his version of Justice League has a very high chance of being R-rated.
Let's know why he said that.
The director's cut of Snyder's Justice League might have a foul-mouthed Batman and a Cyborg who is having a bad day on duty and so, is angry.
To put matters simply, Snyder said that Batman might drop an F-bomb.
"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy...and he tends to speak his mind," said the director.
Snyder told reporters that although the mandate from Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) is pending, he is sure that the series will get an R-rating because of profanity and violence.
Elaborating on the violence shown in his version, Snyder said, "And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."
Even as Justice League is reportedly turning out to be solid, Snyder is hinging more on its theatrical release, which is a diametrically opposite stand to Warner Bros.' 2021 plan.
"I'm a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max. So weirdly, it's the reverse," Snyder said.
The director also weighed in Warner Bros. releasing all its 2021 titles on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.
"I hope that, in the end, that's what this was — some sort of knee-jerk to COVID and not some sort of greater move to disrupt the theatrical experience. I thought we were kind of already getting very close to the ideal theatrical window," Snyder added.
