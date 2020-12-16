There is already a lot of hype around Snyder Cut aka director Zack Snyder's version of superhero title Justice League. The four-part series, to be released on HBO Max in 2021, now has another reason for adult fans to thank for. Snyder says his version of Justice League has a very high chance of being R-rated. Let's know why he said that.

Language 'There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb'

The director's cut of Snyder's Justice League might have a foul-mouthed Batman and a Cyborg who is having a bad day on duty and so, is angry. To put matters simply, Snyder said that Batman might drop an F-bomb. "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy...and he tends to speak his mind," said the director.

Snyder awaits MPAA mandate, but his gut gives it R-rating

Snyder told reporters that although the mandate from Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) is pending, he is sure that the series will get an R-rating because of profanity and violence. Elaborating on the violence shown in his version, Snyder said, "And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Details Snyder wants it in theaters; wish opposes WB's 2021 plan

Even as Justice League is reportedly turning out to be solid, Snyder is hinging more on its theatrical release, which is a diametrically opposite stand to Warner Bros.' 2021 plan. "I'm a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max. So weirdly, it's the reverse," Snyder said.

Reaction Snyder also talked about Warner Bros.' theater-streamer plan