Television actor Firoz Jafari has been arrested for allegedly conning several elderly people in multiple locations like Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Jafari used to travel to different states, pose as a police officer, and target senior citizens wearing jewelry, reports said. He has since been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Here are more details on this.

The 40-year-old actor, who allegedly headed a gang of three people, used to fly to different states and cook up stories about fake robbery attempts. He would then offer people to keep their jewelry safe in a purse. However, while placing the jewelry, he would quickly replace it with stones before fleeing the scene.

After the actor robbed a senior citizen of jewelry worth Rs. 5 lakh, Dehradun Police nabbed him with the help of Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was discovered that the actor posed and acted as a police officer to con people. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police from his Oshiwara residence. While initially he denied the charges, Jafari later confessed to them.

Case filed at Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun

The Unit-8 of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received information from the Dehradun Police about the alleged involvement of the accused in cheating an elderly woman and stealing her ornaments. The cops from Dehradun then tracked down the accused with Mumbai Police's aid. Initial investigation has revealed that the accused has committed three offenses in Nagpur and two in Uttarakhand, an official said.

