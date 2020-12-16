Actor Saif Ali Khan has landed in a legal trouble as a case has been filed against him for his controversial comment about his forthcoming movie, Adipurush. An advocate from Uttar Pradesh has registered a case against him and director Om Raut for hurting religious sentiments. Saif's statement pertaining to the Hindu epic Ramayana was widely criticized, after which he had issued an apology.

Details Plea will be heard on December 23

As per reports, the said plea will be heard in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on December 23. The advocate, named Himanshu Srivastava, said in his petition that he believes in Sanatan Dharma, adding that Lord Ram is a symbol of goodness, whereas Raavan is seen as evil.

Information Saif negatively portrayed 'faith in Sanatan Dharma'

Himanshu, along with several witnesses, has claimed that Saif's statements have hurt their religious sentiments and portrayed "faith in Sanatan Dharma" in a negative light. The application has been filed under Section 156(3).

Context What was Saif's controversial statement?

Talking about his role in Raut's Adipurush, Saif had said, "It is interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram." His comment drew criticism from many, and he received heavy backlash on social media.

Criticism Many demanded makers to remove Saif from the project

After Saif's controversial comment came to the fore, many demanded an apology and the removal of the actor from the project. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam also objected to it. He said, "If Adipurush plans to show Ravan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails (sic)."

Saif retracted his comment, apologized to fans

After receiving backlash from several sections, Saif retracted his statement and issued an apology. He said, "This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologize to everybody and withdraw my statement." "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil," he added.

Movie 'Adipurush' will hit the screens in 2022