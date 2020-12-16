The 'Billionaire Bunker' has a new resident. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, one of the highest-paid supermodels globally, have bought a mansion on the Indian Creek Island, Miami, which is also home to Ivanka Trump. Ivanka is best known as outgoing US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor, a position she has held since 2017.

Deal Brady, Bündchen paid $17mn for the land

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who is also the senior advisor to the US President, bought a 1.84-acre plot of land on the island a few days back. This makes Bradys and Kushners neighbors and extends the former's ties with Trump, whom Brady calls his friend. Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen paid $17mn for the land, which is located near billionaire Jeff Soffer's property.

Description Luxury redefined: Know all about Billionaire Bunker

This place has about 34 residents and is basically named Billionaire Bunker because of the extremely expensive properties that are owned by super-rich celebrities there. Indian Creek Island has its own police force having 13 personnel. Since it is an island, the place has the facility of boat patrol 24x7 and can only be reached via car through a bridge on the Surfside.

Details Kushner and Ivanka bought their land from singer Julio Iglesias

This luxurious stretch is home to several high-profile celebrities and billionaires such as Julio Iglesias, Adriana Lima, Dutch businessman Geert-Jan Bakker, and Carl Icahn. Kushner and Ivanka bought Lot 4 of the village that has 41 residential slots at a price of $31.8mn from singer Iglesias, who is a resident of this pristine island that also boasts of an 18-hole golf course.

Trivia This investment is because the couple has long LA plans