In a recent development in the Bollywood drugs case, actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai. Demetriades, who was arrested in October from a resort in Lonavala, was granted bail on Tuesday by Special Judge GB Gurao. Here are more details on this.

Details Demetriades asked to submit his passport, pay surety

Though Demetriades has been granted bail, the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has asked him to pay a surety of Rs. 50,000 and submit his passport. He has also been ordered not to leave the country without the court's permission. Demetriades was arrested in October by NCB and 0.8 grams of hashish was allegedly recovered during the raid.

Details He was earlier granted bail in October

Demetriades was previously granted bail in October. However, he remained in jail at that time as the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter. Demetriades's lawyer Kushal Mor argued in the court that no person could be vexed twice for the same cause and that there was no new evidence against him.

Developments Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella were also summoned

Last month, Rampal's residence was raided by the NCB after which some electronic gadgets and a certain restricted medicine were seized. Rampal and Gabriella were then summoned by the anti-drugs agency. While Gabriella was grilled twice for hours by the NCB, Rampal was summoned once and questioned for nearly six hours. He is set to appear before the NCB again on Wednesday.

