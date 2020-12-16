Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 01:22 pm
Written byShruti Niraj
In a recent development in the Bollywood drugs case, actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades has been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai.
Demetriades, who was arrested in October from a resort in Lonavala, was granted bail on Tuesday by Special Judge GB Gurao.
Here are more details on this.
Though Demetriades has been granted bail, the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has asked him to pay a surety of Rs. 50,000 and submit his passport.
He has also been ordered not to leave the country without the court's permission.
Demetriades was arrested in October by NCB and 0.8 grams of hashish was allegedly recovered during the raid.
Demetriades was previously granted bail in October.
However, he remained in jail at that time as the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter.
Demetriades's lawyer Kushal Mor argued in the court that no person could be vexed twice for the same cause and that there was no new evidence against him.
Last month, Rampal's residence was raided by the NCB after which some electronic gadgets and a certain restricted medicine were seized.
Rampal and Gabriella were then summoned by the anti-drugs agency.
While Gabriella was grilled twice for hours by the NCB, Rampal was summoned once and questioned for nearly six hours.
He is set to appear before the NCB again on Wednesday.
After the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year, the NCB began a probe based on allegations of drug abuse.
The agency arrested Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik along with his staff members for allegedly organizing banned drugs for the late actor.
Actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others have also been questioned.
