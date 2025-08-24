Seductress image may have limited my Bollywood offers: Chitrangda Singh

Actor Chitrangda Singh, who recently returned to the big screen with Housefull 5 after a seven-year hiatus, has opened up about her absence from Bollywood . She revealed that she was waiting for quality projects and also focused on production work during this time. She has another big release coming up with Salman Khan 's Battle of Galwan.

Career choices Patience required when waiting for right project: Singh Singh spoke about the difficulty of selecting projects in between two releases. She told Hindustan Times, "It's about the patience when you are waiting between two projects." "During this time you are having to say no to certain parts even though you're not working, because you're not getting to work on the stuff that you want to work on." "Even when something comes along and the makers want you, but you just have to say no."

New ventures Singh also focused on production during her break Apart from waiting for good acting offers, Singh also explored production. She revealed, "I tried to set up another project as a producer which is a biopic we are putting together and there is a web series that I'm also working on." "Even if good work is not coming, I'd rather be sitting with writers in the meantime and maybe help put something together and develop something."

Offer drought This is why she thinks she didn't get many offers Singh speculated that her location could have played a role in the lack of offers. "People think I don't live in Mumbai." "Sometimes they feel like I'm probably between two cities and they are unsure whether I will take up a project or not due to that." She also mentioned her 'seductress' image may have limited her roles. "I got similar kinds of roles offered to me in different films. So maybe that tag also played a part."