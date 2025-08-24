Aishwarya 'almost stepped away' from 'Hamara Dil Aapke...': Anil Kapoor
What's the story
Anil Kapoor recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai by sharing some behind-the-scenes memories on social media. The movie, directed by Satish Kaushik, also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre. In his post, Kapoor revealed that he recommended Bachchan for the film after being impressed with her performance in Taal. However, she had some reservations and nearly dropped out of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai before shooting began!
Intervention
'Aishwarya had some concerns...': Kapoor
Kapoor wrote, "Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away." "Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board." "And I'm so glad she did because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a super hit, loved by both the trade and the audience."
Twitter Post
Look at Kapoor's post here
Looking back at Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik❤️ I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting Taal, I was struck by her incredible talent and… pic.twitter.com/urzRcZ3LIa— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2025
Film's success
About 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'
Directed by Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was a remake of the 1997 Telugu film Pelli Chesukundam. The film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2000 and starred an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi, Johnny Lever, Himani Shivpuri, among others. It is streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.