Aishwarya 'almost stepped away' from 'Hamara Dil Aapke...': Anil Kapoor

Intervention

'Aishwarya had some concerns...': Kapoor

Kapoor wrote, "Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away." "Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board." "And I'm so glad she did because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a super hit, loved by both the trade and the audience."