'A Minecraft Movie' to arrive on JioHotstar on September 4
What's the story
The live-action adaptation of the popular video game, A Minecraft Movie, is set to make its digital debut on September 4, 2025. The film will be available in both English and Hindi-dubbed versions exclusively on JioHotstar (accessible via OTTplay Premium). The movie has been a commercial success, grossing nearly $940 million worldwide.
Film synopsis
Cast and characters of 'A Minecraft Movie'
The film follows a group of five individuals who are transported into the pixelated world of Minecraft. They must work together to defeat evil forces, likely the Piglins, and find a way back to their own world. The main characters are played by Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rachel House, Jemaine Clement, and Kate McKinnon.
Antagonist insight
Who is Malgosha in 'A Minecraft Movie?'
The main antagonist of A Minecraft Movie is Malgosha, an evil Piglin sorceress who rules the Nether. She wants to invade the Overworld with her piglin army and steal all its gold using the Orb of Dominance, a powerful and rare artifact. Read our review of the movie here.