'A Minecraft Movie' to arrive on JioHotstar on September 4

Film synopsis

Cast and characters of 'A Minecraft Movie'

The film follows a group of five individuals who are transported into the pixelated world of Minecraft. They must work together to defeat evil forces, likely the Piglins, and find a way back to their own world. The main characters are played by Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Rachel House, Jemaine Clement, and Kate McKinnon.