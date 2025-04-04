What's the story

Jared Hess's A Minecraft Movie, based on the hugely popular video game Minecraft, is a wacky, chaotic, and purposely messy flick.

Vibrant, fantastical, and humorous for the most part, it's emboldened by the performances of Jack Black and Jason Momoa (who clearly had a ball filming it).

However, the narrative is painfully slim, and several interesting elements (and even characters), unfortunately, remain underdeveloped.