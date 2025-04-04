'A Minecraft Movie' review: Entertaining and fun, but also half-baked
What's the story
Jared Hess's A Minecraft Movie, based on the hugely popular video game Minecraft, is a wacky, chaotic, and purposely messy flick.
Vibrant, fantastical, and humorous for the most part, it's emboldened by the performances of Jack Black and Jason Momoa (who clearly had a ball filming it).
However, the narrative is painfully slim, and several interesting elements (and even characters), unfortunately, remain underdeveloped.
Premise
Five people and their chaotic adventures in the Overworld
The film focuses on Steve (Black), who's transported to Overworld, a land of infinite, creative possibilities, where he lives to his heart's content and builds whatever he desires.
One day, four people, siblings Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and Natalie (Emma Myers), Garrett (Momoa), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) are sucked into the Overworld.
Will Steve help them, while also fighting the evil witch, Malgosha (Rachel House)?
#1
Never played 'Minecraft'? Not a problem
Before stepping into this adventurous world, do you need to be a pro at Minecraft? Not at all!
The introductory exposition sets the premise well, and each time we encounter a new creature, Steve simplifies everything for the viewers' better understanding.
While the movie primarily caters to video game fans, you won't ever feel lost if you're a complete newcomer to this world.
#2
Momoa's hilarious character keeps the movie going
I let out a chuckle each time Momoa's character—self-obsessed, lacking self-awareness, and just being a diva in pink—showed up.
Black and Momoa share some of the film's most fun scenes, and while the humor may not entirely work for everyone, it usually lands because of their solid camaraderie.
It also benefits from Jennifer Coolidge's sparkling presence, who's a total blast despite her brief appearance.
#3
A lot happens, and you'll never be bored
From the get-go, A Minecraft Movie is clear about what it wants to do: It's chaotic, loud, and has no time to pause.
Not everything makes sense all the time, and the film probably knows it, too.
It's determined to offer an exciting, rollicking adventure, and while it'll appeal better to kids, there's fun to be had for adults as well.
#4
Explores some interesting, deep themes
The film touches upon some relatable aspects, the most pivotal being how the death of one's creative skills is the death of one's soul.
Separately, Henry and Natalie are figuring out life after their mother's demise, and her character underlines how older siblings have to grow up much sooner.
Another theme it explores is our ever-increasing loneliness and our endless struggle to combat it.
#5
Negatives: The narrative is paper-thin
Despite the entertainment and dollops of fun this vibrant world offers, the film is far from perfect.
It refuses to mine its full potential and spends too much time in the Overworld and not nearly enough in the real world, where we could have understood the characters better.
The action-adventure scenes drag on for too long, and the film loses its way several times.
#6
Doesn't do justice to its female characters
While Henry, Steve, and Garrett are always busy—fighting demons or building something or the other—the women, Natalie and Dawn, are relegated to the sidelines.
Their talents could have been utilized better, but Natalie is reduced to a traditional nurturer who's worried about Henry all the time.
And Oscar-nominee Brookes, seemingly important to the story, also suffers from a badly written character.
Verdict
Better suited for an OTT viewing; 2.5/5 stars
A Minecraft Movie is purposely weird and bizarre and heavily promotes a sense of individuality and creativity.
Minecraft veterans will find themselves blown away by the world-building, and its anti-capitalism commentary also works well.
It's not bad, but with better-developed characters and a tighter storyline, it could have been a lot better.
2.5/5 stars.