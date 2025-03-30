What's the story

Disney's live-action remake of Snow White has long been making headlines but not for flattering reasons.

First, production was delayed due to the pandemic, then controversy erupted when lead actor Rachel Zegler criticized the 1937 animated classic.

The use of CGI dwarves, Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot's apparent opposing political ideologies further harmed the film's PR, and ultimately, it crashed at the box office.

Currently, it has barely crossed the $100 million mark. So, can it reach the break-even point?