Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna claim four-fers in Oval Test: Stats

After a strong start by England on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval, India 's bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna staged a spectacular comeback. They helped England end their innings at 247. Both pacers finished with four wickets each in the 2nd innings. Notably, at tea time, England were reeling at 215/7, trailing by nine runs behind India's first innings total of 224. Here's more.

Bowling brilliance Siraj turns the tide in India's favor after poor start England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put up a strong 92-run opening partnership, toying with the Indians. Siraj was expensive and the England duo punished him at will. It was Akash Deep who dismissed Duckett before lunch before Prasidh got Crawley. Siraj then turned the game in India's favor. He dismissed Ollie Pope and Joe Root. Thereafter, a third successive LBW helped him dismiss Jacob Bethell. Siraj picked the final England wicket in the form of Harry Brook (53).

Match impact Prasidh makes his presence felt with the ball Prasidh played a crucial role in India's comeback. He got the dangerous Crawley, who smashed a fluent 64. Crawley looked to heave a short of a length on off-stump ball and was caught. Prasidh then got the big fish in Jamie Smith and followed that up with Jamie Overton's scalp as India entered tea on a strong note. After tea, he dismissed Gus Atkinson to finish on a high.

Siraj 7th four-fer for Siraj in Tests Siraj managed 4/86 from 16.2 overs (1 maiden). He has raced to 118 wickets in Tests at 31.49. This was his 7th four-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj now owns 45 wickets versus England at 35.11. Meanwhile, on English soil, Siraj has 41 Test wickets at 34.73. Siraj has also raced to 94 Test wickets in 26 away matches (home of opposition) at 30.05.