'The Little Mermaid': First reactions praise Halle Bailey's performance

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 09, 2023, 07:25 pm 2 min read

Disney's beloved 'The Little Mermaid' first reaction are out from its first public screening

The highly-anticipated live-action remake of Disney's beloved eponymous 1989 classic, The Little Mermaid, has had its first public screening. Since then, social media has been buzzing with initial reactions. It is set to hit theaters on May 26 and explores a dynamic and beautiful undersea world from a mermaid's perspective. Helmed by Rob Marshall, the film features Halle Bailey as the beloved Ariel.

Ahead of its release, a select few were lucky enough to make their first trip under the sea and witness Disney's latest live-action remake. First reactions praised Bailey's performance as Ariel in the film. Variety's editor Jazz Tangcay called her "extraordinary." Next Best Picture Editor-in-Chief Matt Neglia claimed the film looked "visually rough" under the sea but highlighted Bailey's "gorgeous singing and empathetic charm."

What's the story of 'The Little Mermaid'?

The Little Mermaid traces the journey of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who, during a visit to the surface, falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King). However, mermaids are prohibited from interacting with humans on land. Despite that, Ariel chooses to follow her heart and strikes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to transform her into a human.

Meet cast of 'The Little Mermaid'

The Little Mermaid co-stars Javier Bardem as King Triton and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina (a new character). Bridgerton's Simone Ashley will be seen playing the role of Indira, one of Ariel's six Mer-Sisters, alongside Kajsa Mohammar (Karina), Nathalie Sorrell (Caspia), Karolina Conchet (Mala), Lorena Andrea (Perla) and Sienna King (Tameka). Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs will play Scuttle, Flounder, and Sebastian, respectively.

Record-breaking runtime for Disney's remake

According to reports, Disney's upcoming film has broken the record for the longest live-action adaption from the studio. The remake is reportedly two hours and 15 minutes long, making it one minute longer than the previous record holder, 2021's Cruella (considered a remake). The runtime is significantly longer than the original movie, too, which came in at a lean one hour and 23 minutes.