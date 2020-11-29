Universal Studios has reopened its crowd-puller ride Fast & the Furious: Supercharged at their Orlando resort. The ride was shut since August because of COVID-19. Authorities introduced a host of precautionary measures to ensure a safe experience for everyone. On the re-opening day, long queues were seen but people didn't mind as they wanted their share of adventure after waiting for several months.

Response Day-1 waiting time was 90 mins, which dropped next day

Universal Orlando Resort announced this development through a tweet, which was basically directed toward families, and it clicked. People started pouring in. Most of them had to wait for almost 90 minutes on Day 1. But, the long waiting time didn't deter them as more and more people queued up the next day. Thankfully, the waiting time reduced to 55 minutes on Day 2.

Twitter Post A simple tweet was enough to charge up 'F&F' fans

The family that rides a party bus together, stays together. 🏎💨 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 21, 2020

Logistics Safety measures: Alternate rows, enough gap between riders in bus

Physical distance barriers have been the only addition in the periphery of the ride, as operators always work wearing masks. Alternate rows have been opened to people who are standing as per demarcations. Inside the bus, too, enough gap is left between riders. Authorities are also planning to introduce plexiglass, which might lead to lesser wait times since more seats would be filled up.

Specifics Cast members make appearances, virtual ride feels real

Before being guided toward the bus, the crowd is briefed about the rules. A brief story plot is described and a moment later, people find themselves in the story, riding through the street. The virtual ride seemingly feels real, which gives the passengers an adrenaline rush. To top it all, cast members like Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson also make appearances, making it worthwhile.

COVID casualty Universal, Disney had to take desperate measures to stay afloat