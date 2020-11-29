Taylor Swift's indie album Folklore, which had a surprise July 2020 release, gave her fans something to cheer about in the middle of the gloomy situation brought over by COVID-19. The hoopla around the album is still on, but for her followers, the crooner has another treat: a film detailing the Folklore studio sessions, which is being streamed on Disney Plus. Here's more.

Twitter Post "I've got an announcement, you haven't seen this film before"

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Pandemic shoot 'Folklore' was an album made completely in isolation, Swift says

The film, released on Wednesday, sees Swift talk about how she worked remotely with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. "Folklore was an album made completely in isolation which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," she shared on Instagram. The film was shot at Dessner's NY-based Long Pond recording studio.

About Bon Iver's Justin Vernon sings duet with Swift in 'Exile'

On Twitter, the Cardigan hitmaker elaborated on how the lockdown-induced isolation fueled her imagination and helped her churn out the songs. Directed by Swift, the film also has her narrating about the background of all 16 tracks, as she performs together with Dessner, Antonoff, and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. Vernon has a guest appearance and performs a duet for the song Exile with Swift.

Development Recently, she spoke about resale of masters without her consent

This is the second Swift film on Disney Plus this year after her City of Lover concert, which released in May. A lot has been going on in her life as recently she expressed her concern over Shamrock Holdings buying her masters from Scooter Braun without her knowledge. She announced that she'll re-record multiple songs from the six albums of her Big Machine catalog.

Big wins 'Folklore' scorched Billboards, won accolades at the AMAs