Putting all speculations to rest, Warner Bros. has finally confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. Rumors were abound that Mikkelsen will take on the role in the franchise, but the actor had been denying it all along. Depp, who essayed the role in the 2018 Fantastic Beasts film, is yet to respond to the news.

Keeping it confidential Where did Mikkelsen stand on the role?

After Depp was asked to step down from the role earlier in November this year, the search was on for an actor who could replace him. Rumors started doing the rounds that Mikkelsen is being considered to essay the epic character. However, the Danish actor feigned ignorance whenever questioned about it. His latest denial was as early as last week.

Playing ignorant What did he tell the scribes?

When asked by IGN whether he has been approached for the role he said, "Oh, that is on the rumor basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call." The actor will join the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, and Jude Law for the third installment.

Context Why was Depp asked to step down?

Depp was supposed to reprise his role as Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts flick but was asked to step down after losing a libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard. A judge ruled that there was "overwhelming evidence" that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically assaulted Heard. However, the producers paid him in full as his contract stipulated the same.

Prospects Mikkelsen's chance to shine