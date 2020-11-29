Late game show host Alex Trebek has left behind a legacy in Jeopardy! but as the show must go on, executives have been hunting for the next best choice to replace him. Author Ken Jennings, who won Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time 2020, will serve as an interim host, while the showrunners try to come up with the best possible plan of action.

The official Twitter handle of the show made the announcement while adding that several former participants are also lined up to guest-host the show after Jenning's stint is over. This, the officials believe, will retain the popularity and relevance of the show as the audience would be able to instantly connect with former participants.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

"There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," Jennings replied to the tweet. Jennings made history on the show by winning 74 straight games from 2004 to 2005, winning $3,370,000. Later in 2011, Jennings lost to IBM supercomputer Watson in an intelligence challenge. The show returns to production on November 30.

The 80-year-old veteran entertained millions of fans on Jeopardy! for 37 years since taking up the role in 1984. In March 2019, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He passed away on November 8 this year. Trebek shot for the show until 10 days before his death and his last episode will air on Dec 25, 2020.

