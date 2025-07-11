'Mating Season': All about Netflix's 'Big Mouth'-like series

Mating Season is the brainchild of Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll. The show will be produced by Brutus Pink with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina as executive producers for Titmouse. John Derderian, Vice President of Animation Series at Netflix, said that Mating Season will bring the same bold and hilarious creativity into the animal kingdom.

Show insights

Focus on woodland creatures seeking love

While specific plot details are still under wraps, Netflix has teased that Mating Season will be set in the animal kingdom with a cast of bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and other lovable creatures. The show will explore themes of love and sexual relationships. As for the voice cast, no names have been confirmed yet, but Kroll is likely to voice at least one main character, considering his involvement in Big Mouth. The hit animated show had ended after eight seasons.