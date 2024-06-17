In brief Simplifying... In brief The Inside Out franchise, known for exploring emotions at different life stages, hints at a third installment following the success of Inside Out 2.

The sequel's impressive box office performance, earning up to $150M in its opening weekend, suggests a continuation of Riley's emotional journey, possibly through high school or college, is likely. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A potential 'Inside Out 3' in the works

Will 'Inside Out 3' happen? Director shares promising update

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jun 17, 202402:10 am

What's the story Following the successful premiere of Inside Out 2 on Friday, director Kelsey Mann has hinted at a potential third installment in the popular Pixar franchise. In an interview with USA Today, Mann revealed that there are already ideas for a follow-up movie. Some of these concepts were initially intended for the second installment but were cut due to various reasons. Mann stated, "They're too good, they're too funny, they're too interesting for them not to be tapped into."

Character evolution

Ending hinted at a potential third installment

The ending of Inside Out 2 sets the stage for Riley's continued evolution and development of her Sense of Self. As she faces the challenges of joining the Varsity hockey team, Riley will continue to grapple with her anxieties while maintaining relationships with friends. Mann has expressed, "There's something about the Inside Out world where it's met with open arms. Everybody's like, 'What age is she?' [We have] a whole stockpile of ideas."

Franchise resilience

'Inside Out' franchise: A beacon amid box office disappointments

The Inside Out franchise has proven its resilience amid a summer of box-office disappointments. The unique concept of the series allows for continuous growth and exploration of different emotions at various life stages. Future narratives could potentially delve into Riley's college experience or further development during her high school years, providing ample opportunities for the franchise to continue its successful run.

Box office triumph

'Inside Out 2': Box office success paving way for sequel

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2's impressive box office performance makes a sequel almost inevitable. With a budget of $200M, Pixar's latest offering raked in $62M on its opening Friday. It is projected to earn between $140M and $150M in its domestic (US) opening weekend alone. This would make it Pixar's second-highest opening weekend ever, surpassing the original Inside Out by at least $50M in its first week.