'The Garfield Movie' dominates global box office

Box office: 'Garfield' meows past $152M worldwide; surpasses 'Furiosa,' 'IF'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:24 pm Jun 03, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Sony/Alcon's The Garfield Movie has claimed the top spot on domestic, international, and global charts with worldwide earnings of $152.2M. The film experienced a mere 3% drop in overseas markets from the previous weekend, bringing its international box office total to $100.7M. It has successfully clawed its way to victory at the North American box office, leaving Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the dust in third place.

Market performance

'Garfield' outperformed in new markets

The Garfield Movie opened to new markets including Poland, Australia, and Indonesia where it earned $2.4M, $2M, and $700K, respectively. In Germany, the film saw a 131% increase in its fourth weekend for a local total of $7.6M. Meanwhile, the UK experienced a slight 5% decrease in its second session for a total of $8.1M. Mexico's earnings reached $19M which is 9% ahead of the lifetime earnings of The Secret Life of Pets 2. In China, it opened to $8.2M.

About the film

Everything to know about 'The Garfield Movie'

Based on Jim Davis's beloved comic strip, The Garfield Movie is brought to life by director Mark Dindal, featuring a star-studded voice cast led by Chris Pratt as the iconic lasagna-loving cat. Joining him are the voices of Samuel L Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, and Snoop Dogg. In this feline-filled adventure, Garfield embarks on a high-stakes journey alongside his long-lost father, Vic, a street cat.

Box office struggle

'Furiosa' struggled with $114.4M globally

Warner Bros﻿.'s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga had a subdued debut, earning $21M internationally over the weekend in 77 markets. This represents a significant 38% drop from holdovers, albeit from a low base. The film's overseas total now stands at $64.7M, contributing to a global total of $114.4M. The post-apocalyptic action film, directed and produced by George Miller, is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

Chart roundup

Other titles round out box office charts amid a slump

Without a major new release, holdover titles like Paramount's IF and Disney's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filled out the box office charts. Directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, IF rose to second place with $10.8M. After three weekends of release, it has generated $80.4M domestically and $138M worldwide. Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, in its fourth outing, collected $8.8M from 3,450 theaters bringing its global earnings to $337M.