Next Article

Box office showdown on July 12!

Showdown: 'Indian 2,' 'Sarfira,' 'Vedaa' to clash on July 12

By Isha Sharma 10:37 am May 20, 202410:37 am

What's the story The film industry is preparing for a significant box office showdown on July 12, as Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is set to compete against Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and John Abraham's Vedaa. The team behind Indian 2 announced the release date on Sunday and also unveiled a striking poster of the upcoming pan-Indian film. Vedaa and Sarfira, on the other hand, had already locked their release dates.

Star-studded sequel

'Indian 2': A multilingual sequel with an impressive cast

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a multilingual release featuring a star-studded cast including S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is a sequel to the movie Indian/Hindustani, which was released in 1996. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This much-anticipated sequel promises to be an exciting addition to Haasan's filmography.

Competing releases

Know more about 'Sarfira' and 'Vedaa'

Sarfira, meanwhile, stars Kumar and Radhika Madan. This film, a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020), tells the story of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, it also features Paresh Rawal in a key role. Meanwhile, Abraham's Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, has already garnered attention with its stylishly cut teaser. Sharvari co-stars in it.

Hollywood competition

Hollywood's entry intensifies July 12 box office battle

Further intensifying the box office competition is the Hollywood film Fly Me To The Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. Set in the 1960s during NASA's attempts to send astronauts to the moon, this film is also looking at a July 12 release. Sony Pictures and their India division recently confirmed that the film will be released on the second Friday of July in India, aligning with its global release. Which film will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.