Next Article

New K-drama starring 'Uncontrollably Fond' actors well on way!

Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy reunite for Netflix supernatural rom-com K-drama

By Tanvi Gupta 10:16 am May 20, 202410:16 am

What's the story South Korean superstars Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are reuniting for a new Netflix project, tentatively titled All the Love You Wish For. The duo, who previously collaborated on the hit series Uncontrollably Fond in 2016 are set to reignite their on-screen chemistry in this supernatural romantic comedy. The project is being developed in collaboration with esteemed writer Kim Eun-sook and director Lee Byung-hun.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Writer Kim—renowned for creating iconic K-dramas such as Glory starring Song Hye-kyo, The Heirs featuring Park Shin-hye and Lee Min-ho, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, Secret Garden, and Descendants of the Sun featuring Song Joongi, among others—is a writer whom fans trust implicitly to deliver fresh sensations. With a pairing as compelling and established as Kim and Suzy, success appears inevitable. The premiere date hasn't been disclosed yet.

Series details

A supernatural rom-com in the making similar to 'Goblin'

The upcoming series, described as a "zero-stress, life-or-death romantic comedy about a millennia-old genie," revolves around an ancient Jinn who awakens from a long slumber and meets an emotionally distant human named Ka Young. The series intertwines romantic comedy with their disputes over three wishes, creating a backdrop for blunders and touching moments. The show will be up against existing supernatural romances like Goblin and Doom at Your Service.

Cast details

Meet the star-studded cast of this forthcoming show

Kim, known for his performances in The Heirs, and Black Knight will portray the ancient genie. Suzy, often referred to as South Korea's "national crush" will play Ka. The additional star cast includes Ahn Eun-jin (My Dearest) who will transform into Mi Joo—a mysterious woman living under the same roof as Ka. Noh Sang-hyun will portray a building owner in conflict with his brother Jinn. Go takes on the role of Sayyid, Jinn's assistant who is secretly a black jaguar.