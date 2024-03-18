Next Article

Kang Tae-oh will wrap up his military service on Tuesday

Kang Tae-oh eyes new rom-com post-military discharge

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:43 pm Mar 18, 202406:43 pm

What's the story Renowned K-drama actor Kang Tae-oh is reportedly in discussions for a fresh project following his military discharge. As per OSEN's new report, the actor is contemplating a starring role in the forthcoming drama Potato Research Institute." His agency, Man of Creation, confirmed this by stating that Kang was "positively considering" this venture.

Details

What would Kang's potential role be?

The anticipated romantic comedy Potato Research Institute will unfold in a quaint potato research center. Kang is being eyed for the principal lead role, an outsider characterized by flawless looks and surprising charm. This project will mark another team-up between writer Kim Ho-soo and director Kang Il-soo, who previously collaborated on Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

What Next?

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' actor's military discharge and upcoming plans

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor commenced his compulsory military service on September 20, 2022. The actor is slated to be discharged on Tuesday. If he accepts his role in Potato Research Institute, he could join the filming schedule promptly. The drama is projected to premiere on tvN in late 2024 or early 2025.