Reasons to add 'A Time Called You' to your Netflix watchlist

K-drama: What makes Netflix's 'A Time Called You' a must-watch

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Feb 03, 202402:10 am

What's the story In the Netflix series A Time Called You, Korean actors Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Kang Hoon bring the acclaimed Taiwanese time-travel romance series Someday or One Day (2019) to life. Departing from conventional fantasy time-travel tales, it unfolds as a "romantic time-loop drama on steroids." We list the reasons why it's worth watching this 12-episode series that seamlessly combines romance and murder mystery.

Next Article

Plot

First, know the plot of 'A Time Called You'

Directed by Kim Jin-won—ATCY follows Han Jun-hee—an office worker who is struggling to cope with the loss of her boyfriend. In a mysterious twist, she is transported back to 1998 as Kwon Min-ju and meets Nam Si-heon, who bears a striking resemblance to her deceased partner. With the addition of Nam's best friend, Jung In-gyu—the series becomes a captivating exploration of love and destiny.

#1

Swift plot twists and unanswered questions

ATCY's first episode begins with suspense as Han receives a cryptic photo and package—which takes her back to the late 1990s—in the body of Kwon. The confusion intensifies as she grapples with the enigma surrounding Nam—a figure uncannily resembling the love of her life. Discovering Kwon's impending death, Han is confronted with mounting questions. Soon, it becomes evident that nothing is as it seems.

#2

'ATCY's emotional resonance

K-dramas excel in portraying emotional bonds that transcend the screen. In ATCY, Han's unwavering belief in her boyfriend Koo Yeon-ju's survival, despite assumptions of his death in a plane crash, resonates deeply. As she time travels, her conviction becomes contagious. Additionally, the profound friendship between Nam and his best friend, Jung, exemplifies the well-crafted, relatable characters that enrich the narrative and evoke real-life connections.

#3

Of course, there's a love triangle blossoming between the leads!

When Han travels back in time, she quickly becomes friends with Nam and Jung. A love triangle develops among them, which becomes complicated. Kwon likes Nam, but Nam falls for Han (as Kwon). Meanwhile, Jung falls for Kwon, but he misunderstands Nam and Han's relationship. At a certain point, Jung's situation evokes empathy, uncovering the intricate connections (and disconnections) among the characters.

#4

Peer pressure, social anxiety: Integral aspects of 'ATCY's narrative

Peer pressure and social anxiety dominate Kwon's life. However, when Han—a confident marketing executive—takes over her body, she gives a new voice to her grim character. Now, when Kwon returns to her body, it is difficult for her to maintain her newfound personality. She again starts to feel like no one cares about her. This ultimately leads to an unexpected twist involving a killer.

#5

Watch it for its background score, cinematography, and writing

Writer Choi Hyo-bi maintains remarkable consistency amid constant body swapping and parallel timelines with fast-paced writing. The show creates suspense—particularly in the whodunit element—and successfully ties up loose ends in the last episode. The beautiful score decorated by Seo Ji-won's Gather My Tears and K-pop sensation NewJeans's Beautiful Restriction bring the whole narrative together. Overall, ATCY's engaging writing makes the remake a worthwhile watch.