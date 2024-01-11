K-drama: Revisiting magic of 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

K-drama: Revisiting magic of 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Reasons to watch K-drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

K-drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay—released in 2020—is a 16-episode series that weaves a tale of three souls scarred by their haunted pasts. It features Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, and Oh Jung-se. Initially perceived as a romantic drama, it evolves into a crime mystery while intricately mapping the protagonists' paths toward emotional recovery. Here's why it deserves a spot on your must-watch list!

But first, let's explore what this series is all about

Moon Gang-tae (Kim), a caregiver at a psychiatric ward, and his autistic older brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh), lead a nomadic life haunted by their mother's murder. He crosses paths with Ko Moon-young (Seo), a children's book writer with a rumored "antisocial personality." Fated to reunite in Seongjin—the fictional town where they grew up—Ko's romantic attachment to Gang-tae intertwines with a story of emotional healing.

The chemistry between the brothers is infectious

One remarkable aspect of K-dramas—exemplified in It's Okay...—is their ability to seamlessly convey emotions from the screens to the viewers. The infectious chemistry between the brothers is the show's highlight. Despite Sang-tae being autistic, his emotional journey unfolds at a rhythmic pace, as he forms a heartfelt connection with his younger sibling, Gang-tae. Their dynamic not only captures hearts but also evokes tears.

Gang-tae and Ko's love story goes beyond conventional boundaries

Rarely does one encounter a love story that commences with an unfated connection and progresses through attempts to create visible distance between two people. Such dynamics characterize the relationship between Gang-tae and Ko. Their recurring encounters—despite attempts to run from each other—culminate in a love story portrayed so effortlessly that it transcends the reel, feeling more like a reflection of real-life connections.

Seo brilliantly brought Ko's complex character to life

Seo's portrayal of Ko elevates the character beyond mere words on a page. Her unapologetic confidence and disregard for societal norms could have easily turned this character into a caricature, but Seo brilliantly added layers of vulnerability to her performance. Ko's unyielding exterior conceals a haunted past, and as she gradually forges connections with the brothers, she turns into a beautifully nuanced, unforgettable character.

The supporting cast elevates the narrative with parallel plots

The show's positive reception isn't solely due to the primary cast—it extends to the supporting actors, too. Park Kyu-young, portraying Gang-tae's colleague and crush, and Kim Joo-hun, embodying Ko's long-suffering publisher, deliver noteworthy performances. Kang Ki-doong, as Jo Jae-soo—earnestly strives to integrate into the brothers' family—thus adding a heartwarming touch to the story. Other actors contribute to the narrative with their parallel storylines.

Frame to frame: Directorial and cinematic mastery of 'IOTNBO'

Director Park Shin-woo navigates between fantasy and reality, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative. The cinematography is gorgeous! It is marked by striking visuals and thoughtful framing—adding depth to the characters' journeys. Not just that, the soundtrack album is a delightful addition. Elaine's song Wake Up is a standout track that will probably secure a spot in your morning music playlist.

It should be on your watchlist today

IOTNBO diverges from the typical rom-com genre and delves into complex emotions and internal biases. More than anything else, its strength lies in the authentic growth of its characters. The narrative unfolds organically, providing a gratifying viewing experience. Take the time to stream this series for a unique journey that goes beyond the conventions of a traditional romantic drama. Watch it on Netflix.