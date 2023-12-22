OTT: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's 'Gyeongseong Creature' streaming now

OTT: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee's 'Gyeongseong Creature' streaming now

'Gyeongseong Creature' is streaming now on Netflix

It's time to board the time machine and visit 1945! The highly anticipated K-drama Gyeongseong Creature has finally arrived on the OTT platform Netflix, and fans are extremely thrilled about it. The series is split into two parts, and the first part is streaming now. Headlined by Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, the project is a gripping thriller set in a mysterious world.

The thriller series follows an entrepreneur and a detective as they battle for survival against a monstrous creation born out of human greed. Set against the intriguing backdrops of Geumokdang, Bonjeong Street, and Ongseong Hospital, the drama boasts a diverse cast of characters with unique attributes. The second part of the series is slated to premiere on January 5, 2024.

