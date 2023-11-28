'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' new poster out! Release date revealed

By Tanvi Gupta 06:03 pm Nov 28, 202306:03 pm

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to premiere on December 26 on Netflix

They are coming to Netflix! The much-awaited film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Ananya Panday, is gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and penned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, this urban tale of three young friends is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. On Tuesday, a new poster revealed the film's release date.

Why does this story matter?

Variety recently reported a change in the release strategy for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, revealing its debut on Netflix as part of Excel Entertainment's upcoming lineup. This collaboration marks the production company's third venture with the streaming giant, following Eternally Confused and Eager for Love and Friday Night Plan. The film draws its title inspiration from the hit eponymous song from the film Baar Baar Dekho, by Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad.

'KGHK' is slated to release on December 26

The latest poster showcases the three lead characters exuding infectious energy. The vibrant depiction captures their camaraderie and invites the audience to join their journey. Making its debut on December 26, it marks the directorial debut of Singh. Notably, Excel Entertainment also co-produced the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho—starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif—whose song inspired the title of this film.

Take a look at the poster here

Earlier, glimpse of film was unveiled through surreal teaser

In 2021, a teaser for the film was released, presenting a montage of Panday, Chaturvedi, and Gourav casually spending time together, chatting on their phones, watching cartoons on a projector, and simply relaxing. Apart from exploring themes of friendship and romance, the movie also delves into the theme of rediscovering overlooked aspects of life. Filming for the project commenced in February 2022.

It's a very modern and unique story, too: Gourav

In an exclusive chat with OTTPlay, Gourav expressed his excitement for the project, saying, "It's a fresh film by Excel, and it has Chaturvedi and Panday. It's a friendship drama based in Mumbai. It's a very modern and unique story, too. I am very excited for that because I have never played a character that's, I wouldn't say, modern, but urban and so fresh." Meanwhile, this project marks the second collaboration between Panday and Chaturvedi, following Gehraiyaan.

