Ahaan Panday joins YRF Talent; is grooming under Aditya Chopra

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 02:08 pm 1 min read

Ahaan Panday has reportedly joined YRF Talent

Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra is known for launching great talents. The producer-director has an eye for talented youngsters and has introduced the likes of Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. Reports are rife that the YRF Talent division has now signed Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, and he is about to debut under the big banner.

Panday to get a break under YRF

Netizens saw a spark in Panday in the viral video from his sister-YouTuber Alanna Panday's wedding. He was seen grooving to Bollywood chartbusters with ease. A trade informer spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Ahaan has got his big Bollywood break and it is under the YRF banner! It couldn't be bigger than this for Ahaan." Reportedly, Chopra is personally grooming him.

The film will start rolling in 2024

The source also said, "It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation. Someone who is relatable to today's youth." Reportedly, the film will begin production in early 2024. YRF's talent division boasts a list of impeccable actors including Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

