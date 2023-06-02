Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha: Times when she slammed trolls

Happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha: Times when she slammed trolls

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 02, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Sonakshi Sinha recently marked her OTT debut with 'Dahaad' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video

Whether it is about sharing her opinion on a subject or her body weight, Sonakshi Sinha has always been the target of trolls. However, each time, Jr. Shotgun has hit back at them with her witty replies. On her 36th birthday on Friday (June 2), we look back at five times when she slammed trolls for their nasty comments.

When a woman attacked her for selling 'skin for money'

In 2016, one Parteek Goyal posted a nasty tweet asking Sinha when is she showing her body in a bikini. While Sinha showed him his place, another user, Aditi accused her of selling "skin for money." Sinha slammed her saying: "@aditi_ca US?? So (you're saying you're) in his category?? What a dhabba on womankind (you yourself) are for sharing his disgusting line of thought."

When she was trolled for protesting meat ban

Sinha was trolled, in 2015, for protesting meat ban. "Welcome to Twitter. Where only trolls are allowed to have their say. Yep, the only space they should be taking up in life is the 140 characters here! And the best part is, trolls think they are relevant, while we carry on with our happy and positive lives. god bless you all!" she responded.

Uploading video to slam those who body-shamed her

The actor has frequently opened up on her weight-loss journey before joining films. However, she's still body-shamed often. Once, she uploaded a video on Instagram, calling out all those who tried to attack her for her body weight. "I've never felt the need to react because I always believed I was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended," she wrote while sharing the video.

On deactivating Twitter account

Sinha quit Twitter in 2020. Trolls speculated that she did so after she was attacked for her views on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family, and my friends."

On not knowing an answer to a Ramayana question

Remember when Sinha was trolled by "Shatimaan" Mukesh Khanna and netizens for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayana in 2019? "Lots of you have Ramayan-related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers! Jai Bajrang Bali!" she said in an Instagram Story in 2020 as a response to a user who questioned her on Ramayana.