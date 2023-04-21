Entertainment

Suriya to Kangana Ranaut, stars who still have Twitter's #BlueTick

Here's a look at celebrities who continue to have the blue tick on Twitter

Twitterattis woke up to a surprise with most celebrities across the world losing their blue ticks on Twitter. From sports personalities to politicians, actors, filmmakers, and more, celebrities who were previously verified on Twitter, do not have a blue tick anymore, thanks to Elon Musk's new paid policy for the tick. Meanwhile, here are Indian stars who continue to enjoy the tick; check out.

Suriya

National Award-winning actor Suriya continued to be a verified account on Twitter. His profile had the blue badge at the time of filing this report. Speaking of Suriya's work front, the title and poster of his upcoming pan-India film, Suriya 42 was released recently. The periodical drama has been titled Kanguva and will star Disha Patani opposite the Jai Bhim actor.

Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is also among the very few celebrities who have not lost their blue ticks. With 7.7M followers, he continues to enjoy the blue tick service. On the work front, Haasan will be next seen in KH243 (tentatively titled) which will reportedly be helmed by Mani Ratnam. There are also reports that Nayanthara will be cast opposite Haasan.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut was once banned from Twitter for two long years. However, when Musk took over the microblogging site, the Dhaakad star made her comeback on the platform. Early this year, Ranaut's account was restored by Twitter. While most actors have lost their blue tick, Ranaut still has it on her profile. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Emergency.

Anupam Kher

Among those Indian stars who frequently write on the microblogging website is veteran actor Anupam Kher. He often uses the platform to pen his thoughts or share videos and images. Kher is also on the list of those who are enjoying the blue tick on Twitter. Kher, who was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa, has a massive following of 20.2M on Twitter.

Vivek Agnihotri

Director of films such as The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has not lost his blue tick verification on Twitter yet. Similar to Kher, Agnihotri is also a frequent user of the platform. He often puts out tweets not only cinema-related but political affairs, current affairs, and more. Agnihotri is gearing up for his next film, The Vaccine War.

Actors who lost the blue tick

A hoard of Indian celebrities lost their blue ticks on Friday morning. These included names of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, etc. Down South, Rajinikanth, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, and others lost it too while in Hollywood, the likes of Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson are no more verified.