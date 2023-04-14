Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kunal Ganjawala: Revisiting his chartbuster Hindi hits

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 14, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Singer Kunal Ganjawala has turned 51. Happy birthday!

Kunal Ganjawala's singing career is not limited to just one industry and he has crooned songs in Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, and several other languages. He stepped into Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras (2002) and went on to sing for several actors such as SRK, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Emraan Hashmi, among others. On his 51st birthday, we revisit his biggest hits.

'Bheege Honth Tere'

How can we talk about Ganjawala's career and not mention the sensational, overnight chartbuster Bheege Honth Tere from the erotic romantic thriller film Murder? The song added the oomph and sultry factor required by its respective scenes and remains the song by which Ganjawala is instantly identified. It also catapulted his career and from then on, Ganjawala never looked back.

'Kaal Dhamaal'

John Abraham, Esha Deol, and Ajay Devgn starrer Kaal might not have been a memorable affair at the box office, but it did have a groovy soundtrack one can't ever get enough of. Ganjawala sang the title track for the movie, which was composed by Salim-Sulaiman and was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. The supernatural horror film is streaming on Netflix.

'Raat Ke Dhai Baje'

Everything is perfect about Raat Ke Dhai Baje—Vishal Bhardwaj's melody, Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor's expressions and chemistry, and Gulzar's golden words. It has a traditional, yet peppy, groovy feel to it. Ganjawala sung the song with Sunidhi Chauhan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar, and Earl. It featured in the dark thriller film Kaminey and the movie is now available on Netflix.

'Salaame'

The film Dhoom had a lot going in its favor—action India had never seen before, an ensemble cast, mass masala elements, and of course, a soundtrack that has stood the test of time and how! Co-sung by Vasundhara Das, the song is a quintessential party number, with lyrics by Sameer and music by Pritam. The heist thriller can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.