'Mrs. Undercover,' 'Rennervations': 6 OTT titles to watch this weekend

Apr 14, 2023

Check out titles that are out/will be releasing this weekend on various OTT platforms

It is that time of the week again when we present you with a list of titles that are up for release on various OTT platforms. From regional content to Hollywood releases, a lot of web series/shows and movies are ready to mark their debut on streaming platforms. Take a look at projects you should add to your weekend watchlist.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Starring Paul Rudd in the lead, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, marked its OTT debut on Wednesday (April 12) on SonyLIV. The supernatural comedy movie which was released in theaters in 2021, is directed by Jason Reitman. The film is the fourth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise. It also stars Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Bill Murray, and Finn Wolfhard, among others.

'American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing'

Netflix already has an interesting line of docuseries on its platform to watch from. Joining the list is American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing. The new docuseries is based on the devastating bombings that shook the United States of America. The docuseries comprises archive footage and interviews of officials who were involved in the investigations. It was released on Wednesday.

'Smother-in-Law' Season 2

The makers of Smother-in-Law have returned with its second season which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 premiered on the OTT giant on Wednesday (April 12). The show is based on a mother-in-law who has been staying with her son's family since the pandemic as she adds trouble to the lives of her son and daughter-in-law.

'Mrs. Undercover'

Starring Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles, Mrs. Undercover will premiere on ZEE5 on Friday. Apte will be playing an undercover agent who returns to work after a long gap of time. She is put on a task to catch a killer. Will she be able to succeed in her mission while making a balance between her personal and professional lives?

'Rennervations'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner's web show Rennervations has come to India, quite literally. The four-part series was shot in Rajasthan in 2022. Not only that but Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also joins Renner on his adventurous journey of transforming old government vehicles into something new and innovative for rural people. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar from Thursday onwards.

'Projapati'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty returned to Bengali cinema with the 2022 film Projapati. A small-budget film, the movie shows the beautiful bond between a father and a son. Chakraborty plays a widower who wants to see his son get married. Directed by Avijit Sen, the film received critical appreciation. The film will be available to watch on ZEE5 from Friday onwards.