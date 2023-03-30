Entertainment

ZEE5's 'Mrs. Undercover' starring Radhika Apte: Trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 30, 2023

'Mrs. Undercover' trailer is out

Radhika Apte is one of the breakthrough actors of India. With the advent of OTT, her acting prowess has been visible to the world. Apte's upcoming film Mrs. Undercover's trailer is out and the project will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film will premiere on April 14. It is touted to be a spy comedy. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story revolves around an Indian housewife who was an undercover agent. After 10 years, she has been asked to resume her job. The movie is helmed by Anushree Mehta. The cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma, Laboni Sarkar, and Amrita Chattopadhyay, among others. The film is penned by Mehta and Abir Sengupta. Abhimanyu Sengupta has cranked the film.

